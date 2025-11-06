Salmon Arm News

School District 83 facility rental rates set to increase for the first time since 1990s

School rental fees going up

Photo: Luc Rempel School District 83 plans to increase facility rental rates for the first time since the 1990's

The school district is preparing to move forward with an increase to school facility rental prices for the first time since the mid-1990s.

Board trustees agreed to move forward with an increase that would more than double rates for some users, and will consider raising rates further for the 2026-2027 fiscal year.

At the Oct. 21 SD83 school board meeting, Jeremy Hunt, acting secretary treasurer, brought forward a report on school facility rental rates.

Hunt said an increase in rates is necessary in order to support proper stewardship and maintenance of school facilities.

He originally brought forward a proposal for increased rental rates at a September board meeting, but the rate increases were deemed too drastic for community groups and he was asked to come back with fees that were roughly half of the proposed increase.

At the time, he said his original proposal would bring SD83 facility rental costs in line with the fees charged by the City of Salmon Arm and the Vernon School District.

“Our rental fees have been static since approximately the 1990s,” Hunt said. “We haven't increased rates to keep up with any inflationary or cost increases over those years, and we have fallen behind our counterparts and surrounding districts.”

The rates for school facility usage are tiered based on the category of group renting out the facilities. Non-commercial youth organizations get the lowest rate, followed by non-commercial adult groups and finally commercial groups.

His proposed rates would see the per hour rental rate of a secondary school gym increase from $9 per hour to $20 per hour for non-profit youth organizations.

Trustee Amanda Krebs thanked Hunt for making the change from his original proposed rate increases.

“Thank you for bringing this back to us,” she said. “It looks much more palatable now. It's definitely still increased, but I think this gives our community partners a bit more time to adjust.”

As part of the discussion around a lower increase, the board agreed to look at a greater increase in July of 2026 when they prepare for the 2026-2027 fiscal year.

“I like the rates better,” said Board Chair Corryn Grayson, adding it was clear they needed to make adjustments from the '90s fees.

'We're not recouping our costs'

Grayson asked Hunt to bring facility rental revenue information to the July 2026 meeting so trustees could see whether the increase brought in more revenue or led to less usage from community groups.

“That may help us when we make the decision with respect to another shift afterwards,” she said.

Hunt said one of the main drivers for this change was to help the board recoup some of the costs of renting out the facilities.

“We're not recouping our costs, we're losing money on this,” he said. “Equipment gets damaged year over year. User groups are great to have in, we love them in our community, but one of the items that we don't really acknowledge is the refinishing of our floors."

He said Travis Elwood, director of operations, provided him with some rough estimates of the cost to refinish a gym floor and found it costs approximately $60,000.

“If you want to maintain our facilities in an adequate way, and we're not right now… this is a minor step in that we're not going to get a gym floor based on our revenue this year from these rentals.”

He said schools in the school district are proud of their gym floors and the cost increase is necessary if they want to keep the facilities in good condition.

The motion to authorize the increase to school facilities rentals to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2026, was passed unanimously.