Sicamous Ferry Society seeks support for another year of operation with dinner and dance fundraiser

Sicamous ferry fundraiser

Photo: Columbia Shuswap Regional District A ferry operated by the Sicamous Ferry Society shuttles pedestrians to the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail

Residents are invited to join the Sicamous Ferry Society for a night of live music and community celebration as the group raises money for another year of free passenger ferry service linking Sicamous to the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail.

The society announced it will be hosting a dinner and dance fundraiser at the Sicamous Health Centre on Friday, Nov. 28.

In a statement released online, Ali Watson said the society is proud of its successful first season in operation.

“The Sicamous Ferry Society is proud to celebrate the success of our pilot inaugural season this summer of free passenger ferry service linking downtown Sicamous to the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail,” she said.

“In just eight weeks, we welcomed over 11,000 riders — families, cyclists, and visitors who discovered a safe, convenient, and sustainable way to explore the Sicamous Channel and support our local economy.”

Now, the society is looking to build on its success and raise money to bring the service back for another year.

The Sicamous Ferry Society is accepting monetary donations as well as contributions for a silent auction to be held at the upcoming event.

The society is also looking for more sponsors and advertisers to join the community building initiative.

The fundraiser will feature live music, food, a silent auction and prizes, and will be held at the new Sek’emaws (Sicamous) Health Centre.

Tickets will cost $50 for individuals, $90 for couples, and $350 per table. For more information and to purchase tickets, email [email protected].