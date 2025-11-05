Salmon Arm News

Interior Health issues toxic drug alert for green Mickey Mouse ecstasy tablets in Revelstoke

Photo: Interior Health Interior Health is warning Revelstoke residents that green mickey mouse ecstasy tablets contain a dangerous mix of drugs

Interior Health has issued a toxic drug alert due to ecstasy tablets shaped like Mickey Mouse's head circulating in the Revelstoke area.

In the alert issued on Tuesday, Interior Health noted the green tablets tested positive for a dangerous compound called PMMA.

“PMMA, also known as para-methoxymethamphetamine or 4-MMA, is a dangerous drug that can cause life-threatening reactions,” reads the alert.

“Mixing PMMA with MDMA and MDA greatly increases the risk of severe harm.”

They said taking these tablets could lead to nausea, vomiting, overheating and death.

Interior Health said anyone experiencing significant agitation, fever, confusion, heavy sweating or tremors should immediately seek emergency medical help.

Tests on the green tablets showed they contained nine per cent MMA, 19 per cent MDMA and 11 per cent MDA.

Interior Health urged anyone with a drug that looks similar to these tablets to get them tested before using them.

To access drug testing services in Revelstoke, contact Mental Health and Substance Use by texting or calling 250-814-8599.

Interior Health also included a list of safety tips for anyone that is planning to use drugs. These include finding a drug checking location by visiting Interior Health's interactive map of drug checking services, taking a quarter or half of any tablet and waiting before taking more, being aware of the risks of mixing with alcohol or other drugs.

People are urged to not use drugs alone, and to carry naloxone and know how to use it.

IH said people can call 211 or visit bc.211.ca to find nearby mental health and addiction services.