Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies MP criticizes federal budget as 'reckless'

Photo: Contributed FILE - Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies MP Mel Arnold

Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies MP Mel Arnold says the new federal budget, unveiled Tuesday, is a "reckless continuation of the Liberal approach."

The Carney government put forward its first budget on Tuesday, proposing $141 billion in new spending to be offset by about $51 billion in savings and cuts.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Arnold criticized the budget's proposed $78 billion deficit.

Arnold said in 2015-2016, Canada’s federal deficit was $0.987 billion when Justin Trudeau and the Liberals won the election, and since then, the deficit has averaged $71.28 billion annually through 2024-2025.

Arnold said the projected $78 billion deficit is a “reckless continuation of the Liberal approach,” adding he believes it will “devalue the dollars Canadians work to earn” and inflate prices.

“When I hear from constituents, I am consistently told that they are already feeling the stress created by a decade of federal Liberal fiscal policies and mismanagement,” Arnold said.

“Under Prime Minister Carney, Canada has the fastest-shrinking economy amongst G7 nations, food inflation has skyrocketed to double the Bank of Canada’s target, food prices are increasing nearly 40 per cent faster in Canada than in the U.S, and homebuilding is predicted to decrease by 13 per cent.”

Arnold said he will continue to advocate for the needs and priorities of his region and pledged to “use every possible opportunity to work with the government to improve their approaches and policies for the sake of all Canadians.”

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne tabled the long-anticipated budget in the House of Commons on Tuesday afternoon. In prepared remarks, he said that it's time for "bold and swift action" to build Canada's economy for an uncertain future.

"There is no place for withdrawal, ambiguity or even standing still," Champagne said in his speech.

Champagne defended the decision not to balance the budget in his speech Tuesday. He argued slashing the deficit would result in cuts to vital social programs and a failure to make the capital investments needed to pivot Canada's economy.

-With files from the Canadian Press