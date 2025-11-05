Salmon Arm News

Salmon Arm council concerned about pheasants, turtles, other wildlife struck by cars on Lakeshore Drive

The sight of dead pheasants, turtles and other wildlife motivated a Salmon Arm resident to write a letter to city council, requesting a wildlife crossing sign to be set up on Lakeshore Drive.

During its Oct. 27 meeting, council discussed the letter and agreed to refer the matter to the Environmental Advisory Committee.

In her letter, Salmon Arm resident Tracey Mitchell asked council to consider installing wildlife crossing signs on Lakeshore Drive in an attempt to minimize future wildlife casualties.

“My concern [is] with the amount of wildlife I have seen dead on the road of the lower Lakeshore Drive over the past five years I have travelled it,” reads Mitchell's letter.

“I am aware the city cannot put signs on every road as that is the responsibility of the driver to take due care and some incidents are unavoidable. However, this road is between Shuswap Lake, the bird sanctuary and Maguire Lake, where many wildlife live.”

Mitchell said she saw many turtles, ducks and pheasants all attempting to cross the road with their young this spring.

She noted since winter, she has seen turtles, pheasants, raccoons, hawks, crows, ducks and multiple other birds and pets dead along the same section of road.

“Seeing so many deceased wildlife is upsetting when I meet many people who come to our city specifically to visit and photograph the wildlife by the lake,” she said.

“I cannot think of any other road in the city where I have seen this many wildlife casualties.”

Signs typically for larger animals

Coun. Kevin Flynn brought the letter to council’s attention at the meeting and asked whether city staff had considered installing any signage in the area once plans to upgrade Lakeshore Drive were complete.

Robert Niewenhuizen, director of engineering and public works, said the letter indicated the animals had been seen along another section of road, not the section that is slated for improvements.

He added the city typically only installs wildlife signage for larger animals, over concerns collisions with vehicles could cause accidents or injuries.

Niewenhuizen said the city has recently installed some turtle crossing signs on 10 Avenue in the East Canoe area, but the signs were funded by a local group and only installed by the city.

Coun. Sylvia Lindgren suggested referring the letter to the Environmental Advisor Committee which she chairs. She said the committee could see whether or not that might be something they'd like to take on or take back to their member groups to address.

Mayor Alan Harrison agreed that referring the issue to the EAC seemed like a sensible course of action.