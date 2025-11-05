Salmon Arm News

Revelstoke RCMP say Halloween blaze that burned down homeless camp still under investigation

Photo: Castanet File Photo File - The side profile of RCMP cruiser.

Revelstoke police say they are still investigating the cause of a fire that burned down a homeless person's makeshift camp near the city on Halloween.

Police said they received a call a little after 9 p.m. on Oct. 31 to assist Revelstoke Fire Services as they responded to a fire on the corner of Highway 23 North and Highway 1.

“Police attended a makeshift camp located on the provincial highway right of way where an unhoused individual has been residing,” said Staff Sgt. Chris Dodds, Revelstoke RCMP spokesperson, in a statement.

“Officers located and confirmed the single occupant of the camp to be uninjured.”

Dodds said police conducted a thorough investigation of the scene with help from the RCMP Forensic Identification Unit.

“The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation,” Dodds said.

“The occupant exited the structure on his own and a bystander assisted the occupant with retrieving some of his belongings prior to the structure being fully engulfed.”

Police said Revelstoke Fire Services were able to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading.

Dodds said first responders on scene provided the lone occupant of the camp with options for emergency housing and support.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call the Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers either by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or on their website.