Salmon Arm News

Salmon Arm residents could see smoke as pile burning starts in South Canoe trail system

Pile burning gets underway

Photo: File photo Pile burning is expected to begin this week in the South Canoe trail system in Salmon Arm.

The BC Wildfire Service says Salmon Arm residents shouldn't be alarmed if they see smoke on the horizon as pile burning starts in the South Canoe trail system.

BCWS said it is supporting B.C. Recreation Sites and Trails and the Shuswap Trail Alliance as these groups undertake pile burning for about 30 piles of wood debris in the South Canoe trail system.

The purpose of the pile burning is to clear leftover debris cut during trail maintenance activities.

Residents are warned that smoke from the piles could be visible from Salmon Arm and surrounding areas, as well as from Highway 97B and Highway 1.

Pile burning or other activities like prescribed fires can help mitigate wildfire risks by reducing the accumulation of fuels in the forest.

The timing of the burns will vary, but pile burning could begin as early as Tuesday, Nov. 4. Burning could last until Dec. 1.

BCWS said residents might see more smoke through the fall and winter seasons as open burning activities increase during cooler weather.

“Open burning can be expected to be seen from the fall through to the spring as the wildfire risk is lower, the overnight recoveries and relative humidities are higher and therefore not conducive to fires burning or at high risk of spreading throughout this time of year,” BCWS said.

To learn more about the location of registered burns and prescribed fires, visit BCWS interactive Open Fire Tracking System Registered Burns and Prescribed Fire Map.

Residents who see a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation are asked to report it to BCWS by calling 1-800-663-5555, or *5555 on a cell phone, or through the BCWS mobile app.