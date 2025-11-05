Salmon Arm News

Rogers Pass backcountry closed for artillery practice as crews prepare for winter avalanche control

Testing avalanche artillery

Photo: Parks Canada A Canadian Armed Forces artillery team undertakes avalanche control work in Rogers Pass

Parks Canada has announced the East Rogers area of Rogers Pass will be closed this week as the Canadian Armed Forces test fires howitzers used for avalanche control.

The closure was announced in a social media post on Monday.

“Called a verification shoot, this drill ensures the 105-mm howitzers are firing accurately to protect the highway corridor from avalanches in winter,” reads the statement.

“There are 270 predetermined targets across 135 avalanche paths that can affect the transportation corridor.”

During the shoot, Canada Armed Forces members will fire six to 10 rounds from each gun position to confirm accuracy.

Parks Canada said hitting the predetermined targets “precisely” is essential for winter avalanche control.

In the statement, Parks Canada said while these exercises protect the highway and railway from natural avalanches, it does not make the slopes safe for skiers or snowboarders.

Parks Canada said anyone travelling into avalanche terrain should have the proper training, equipment and skills to assess conditions and self-rescue if need be.

Winter permits are required for all backcountry access in Rogers Pass starting Nov. 15. The winter permit system was implemented to allow for some backcountry access while avalanche control is not planned or anticipated.

Annual winter permits are available online, and daily winter permits are available at Summit Station located at 9520 Trans-Canada Hwy.