Salmon Arm says new sani dump closed for season after seeing nearly 900 visitors this summer

Photo: City of Salmon Arm A dog lounging on the greenspace at the new city-owned sani-dump in Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm has announced its new sani-dump is officially closed for the season.

In a social media post on Tuesday morning, the city announced their new sani-dump, located at 1100 20 St. SW next to Westgate Public Market, is closed for winter.

“We have had nearly 900 visitors this season and look forward to welcoming even more next year, when it reopens in the spring,” reads the statement.

This was the first year of operation for the city-owned facility, which was built in the fall of 2024.

Construction of the facility cost around $900,000 with $520,000 of that budget coming from a Canada Community Building Fund grant.

At a city council meeting in August of 2024, Mayor Alan Harrison said he hoped the new facility would encourage travellers on the Trans-Canada Highway to make a stop.

“We want those RVs to stop in Salmon Arm, and this is an extremely convenient spot for them to stop,” he said.

The sani-dump features two secure locking dump ports, a $10 pay-per-use system, flush hoses and a landscaped green space with a picnic table.