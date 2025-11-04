Salmon Arm News

Mounties say wanted Salmon Arm man 'should not be approached'

Wanted man is 'dangerous'

Photo: Salmon Arm RCMP Wanted man Tristan Jared Burger is considered 'dangerous' according to Salmon Arm RCMP

Police say they are on the hunt for a “dangerous” man in the Salmon Arm area who is wanted on warrants.

Salmon Arm RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges said police are looking for 24-year-old Tristan Jared Burger.

Burger has warrants out for his arrest relating to allegations of break and enter, possession of stolen property and failure to comply with an undertaking.

“Tristan Jared Burger is considered dangerous and should not be approached,” Hodges said. “If you locate him, contact your local police immediately.”

Burger is described as standing 5-foot-7 and weighing about 120 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and a neck beard.

Anyone with information about Burger’s whereabouts is asked to contact Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.