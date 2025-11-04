Salmon Arm News

Salmon Arm council struggles over decision to have hedge removed over safety concerns

Local hedge a thorny issue

Photo: Luc Rempel Frontside view of Salmon Arm city hall

Salmon Arm city council members found the fate of a local hedge was a thorny issue as they debated whether to have a resident's hedge removed over concerns it was affecting vehicle sight lines at a nearby intersection.

During its Oct. 27 meeting, council discussed an email from a resident who was upset to have received a letter from city staff informing her a tall cedar hedge on her property needed to be cut down.

In her email, she said she has lived on the corner lot at Eighth Avenue and 10th Street for 20 years and enjoyed the privacy provided by a tall cedar hedge.

“As well as providing privacy, the hedge has become home to a variety of birds,” she said in her letter.

“The hedge has been in place for some 40 years without complaint from neighbours or anyone else.”

Robert Niewenhuizen, director of engineering and public works, told staff a recent complaint from a resident had brought the hedge to the city’s attention.

“And once something's brought to our attention, we have to look into it, which we did,” he said.

“When we did the calculations for sight lines, it determined that the majority of that hedge is within the city boulevard and is also within the prescribed sight line for that area. And so therefore, the hedge should be removed.”

Councillors concerned

Some councillors had trouble with staff's assertion that the hedge would need to be removed after so many years without issue.

“I guess I kind of feel for the property owner as to why all of a sudden it's an issue,” said Coun. Debbie Cannon. “Has there been quite a few accidents there?”

Niewenhuizen said he was not aware of any accidents at the intersection in question.

Coun. Kevin Flynn said he was also struggling with the issue.

“I empathize with the property owner," he said. "I also fully understand our rules and regulations and we work on a complaint basis.”

Flynn said he believes there are probably more than 100 similar situations in Salmon Arm where trees and bushes from people’s properties impact sight lines, but no one has complained to the city.

“I'm also struggling with this,” added Coun. Sylvia Lindgren. “Even across the street, there's a similar hedge, and we're not asking them to remove that.”

She asked whether council could provide a bylaw variance for the hedge in this case.

“The bylaws are created by council and can be varied. However, this would set a precedent, and it could cause liability issues in the future if this was varied,” Niewenhuizen said.

Erin Jackson, chief administrative officer, advised council against interfering with something deemed a safety concern.

“I would recommend against council weighing in on safety issues in this manner,” she said. “I know it's an emotional thing, I recognize that the homeowner is expressing distress over the matter, but because it's a safety issue, these calculations are made consistently.”

However, Jackson said council could make a motion not to support the removal of the hedge if they really wanted to prevent the hedge from being cut down.

'We should not be dealing with hedges'

Cannon made a motion to not support the hedge being cut down.

She said she couldn't remove the hedge from a long time property owner based on a single complaint without any documented cases of it being a safety issue.

Mayor Alan Harrison, however, felt differently about the issue.

“Council, we should not be dealing with hedges,” he said. “If you want to make a decision on every hedge in the community, you're heading that way right now.”

He said if council decided to go against the recommendations of staff and an accident did happen at the intersection in question, it could open the city up to liability concerns.

“We need to stay in our lane here,” he said. “And I know it's very difficult because there's an emotional attachment to this hedge. ...But it is not council's job to decide which hedge needs to be removed.”

Lindgren said she was not entirely convinced by this argument, because council approves variances on safety related bylaws all the time.

“I'm still on the fence, so to speak, on the hedge, about whether or not to vary this particular one," Lindgren said.

“I would much prefer not to infringe on the homeowner's right to their privacy and the right to have their property look like how it looks.”

She said while she appreciates the idea the city is simply following their own bylaws, she feels that this particular bylaw is not applied very evenly.

“We're not going to require the person across the street from this homeowner to remove their hedge, and the one to the right of this property also has a hedge,” Lindgren said.

“We're not even going to enforce it on these three corners that are within 40 feet of each other, let alone across the entire city. So it feels a little disingenuous for me to say, well, this is the one corner now where there's a problem and we have to solve that problem.”

Flynn said that while he is leaning towards supporting the staff recommendation to have the hedge removed he noted he was still conflicted.

“I’m struggling with this probably more than I have with any kind of individual thing like this in our community in a long, long time,” he said.

Harrison said despite his opposition to going against the staff recommendation, he appreciated the arguments from the other councillors.

“I think it says something about our council,” he said. “We listen and we’re understanding and [we] empathize.”

The motion not to support the removal of the hedge was defeated, with votes against from Couns. Louise Wallace Richmond, Tim Lavery, Flynn and Harrison.

Niewenhuizen noted earlier in the meeting that staff were working with the property owner on a deadline for the hedge to come down. He said staff originally gave the owner until the end of November. but said they are “being flexible” as to when it needs to be removed.