Grand Opening for new Sek'emaws (Sicamous) Health Centre to be held on Nov. 13
Health centre grand opening
Photo: District of Sicamous
The new Sek'emaws (Sicamous) Health Centre located at 200 Main Street
The District of Sicamous has announced a grand opening celebration for the new Sek’emaws (Sicamous) Health Centre will be held next week.
The event will be held Thursday, Nov. 13, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., according to a statement on the district’s website.
In the statement, the district invited residents to join them for an official ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the completion of the new health centre.
Light refreshments will be served.
The celebration will be held at the health centre, located at 200 Main St.
