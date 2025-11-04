284382
Grand Opening for new Sek'emaws (Sicamous) Health Centre to be held on Nov. 13

Luc Rempel - Nov 3, 2025 / 7:00 pm | Story: 581879

The District of Sicamous has announced a grand opening celebration for the new Sek’emaws (Sicamous) Health Centre will be held next week.

The event will be held Thursday, Nov. 13, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., according to a statement on the district’s website.

In the statement, the district invited residents to join them for an official ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the completion of the new health centre.

Light refreshments will be served.

The celebration will be held at the health centre, located at 200 Main St.

