Grand Opening for new Sek'emaws (Sicamous) Health Centre to be held on Nov. 13

Photo: District of Sicamous The new Sek'emaws (Sicamous) Health Centre located at 200 Main Street

The District of Sicamous has announced a grand opening celebration for the new Sek’emaws (Sicamous) Health Centre will be held next week.

The event will be held Thursday, Nov. 13, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., according to a statement on the district’s website.

In the statement, the district invited residents to join them for an official ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the completion of the new health centre.

Light refreshments will be served.

The celebration will be held at the health centre, located at 200 Main St.