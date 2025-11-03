Salmon Arm News
Avian flu detected at Salmon Arm commercial poultry operation
Avian flu found in Shuswap
Photo: Pixabay.com
FILE - A small flock of chickens.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has confirmed the presence of avian influenza at a commercial poultry operation in Salmon Arm.
According to the CIFA, avian influenza was detected at commercial chicken operation in Salmon Arm on Nov. 1.
The CFIA has added the Salmon Arm operation to the list of infected premises on its website, but the agency has yet to publish any further details on the investigation.
The agency reported more than a dozen confirmed instances of avian influenza in B.C. in October. Most of the infected premises were found in the Lower Mainland, with one non-commercial, non-poultry operation in Summerland being the only other avian flu detection reported last month in the B.C. Interior.
More Salmon Arm News
RECENT STORIES
- Easier to get a permitVernon - 1:00 pm
- Big game on the big screenOliver - 12:05 pm
- Use agreement was unclearMerritt - 12:00 pm
- Pet of the weekKelowna - 12:00 pm
- Vees claim 4th straight winPenticton - 11:30 am
Real Estate
68 7735 Okanagan Hills Blvd
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$814,940
more details
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$814,940
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Ivory Shuswap BC SPCA >
Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2026 Castanet.net