Salmon Arm News

Avian flu detected at Salmon Arm commercial poultry operation

Avian flu found in Shuswap

Photo: Pixabay.com FILE - A small flock of chickens.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has confirmed the presence of avian influenza at a commercial poultry operation in Salmon Arm.

According to the CIFA, avian influenza was detected at commercial chicken operation in Salmon Arm on Nov. 1.

The CFIA has added the Salmon Arm operation to the list of infected premises on its website, but the agency has yet to publish any further details on the investigation.

The agency reported more than a dozen confirmed instances of avian influenza in B.C. in October. Most of the infected premises were found in the Lower Mainland, with one non-commercial, non-poultry operation in Summerland being the only other avian flu detection reported last month in the B.C. Interior.