Salmon Arm News

Salmon Arm police urge residents to secure property after three vehicle theft incidents reported in one morning

Unlocked trucks easy targets

Photo: Castanet FILE - An RCMP cruiser

Salmon Arm Mounties say residents need to increase their security measures after responding to three separate incidents of vehicle theft or theft from unlocked vehicles in the same day.

In a statement, police said they received the first report a little after 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 10. A woman told RCMP her vehicle had been stolen from her open garage on 15 Avenue NE.

“The woman reported her husband left for work about 10 minutes earlier and left the garage door open for her to leave,” said Const. Andrew Hodges, Salmon Arm RCMP spokesperson.

“When the woman went to her car it was gone.”

The woman told police a key fob was left in the vehicle.

Hodges said police were unable to find the stolen vehicle that morning, but it was recovered in Salmon Arm about five days later and sent for forensic identification. That case remains under investigation.

At 9 a.m. on Oct. 10, more than two hours after the first call, Salmon Arm RCMP received a report from another man who said his pickup truck had been stolen out of his driveway on Third Avenue SE at some point overnight.

“The man advised he last saw his truck the night before around 11 p.m., and it was observed missing at 8:30 a.m. the next morning,” Hodges said.

“The man reported the truck was unlocked and there was a fob left inside the vehicle.”

According to RCMP, security camera footage from a neighbour showed an unknown person entered the vehicle a little before 4 a.m. Police said the video footage was poor quality, and they were unable to identify the suspect.

Hodges said the man called police at about 11:35 a.m. that day to report he had found his vehicle a few blocks away, and he declined forensic identification.

Salmon Arm RCMP said officers received another report at 9:15 a.m. from a man who said someone had entered his unlocked pickup truck overnight and taken sunglasses, cash, gift cards, a passport and a utility knife.

In this case, Hodges said no video surveillance was available and police were unable to investigate any further.

Salmon Arm RCMP are telling residents to “lock it or lose it” after seeing an uptick in vehicle thefts and thefts from vehicles related to residents leaving vehicles unlocked overnight.