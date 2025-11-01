Salmon Arm News
Power outage between Malakwa and Three Valley Gap
674 without power
Photo: BC Hydro
Power is out to almost 700 BC Hydro customers east of Sicamous.
The BC Hydro website said power to 674 customers between Malakwa and Three Valley Gap was lost just after 11 a.m. Saturday.
The cause is not yet known, and crews have been dispatched to the area.
