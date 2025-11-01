280477
279903
Salmon Arm News  

Power outage between Malakwa and Three Valley Gap

674 without power

Darren Handschuh - Nov 1, 2025 / 12:35 pm | Story: 581487

Power is out to almost 700 BC Hydro customers east of Sicamous.

The BC Hydro website said power to 674 customers between Malakwa and Three Valley Gap was lost just after 11 a.m. Saturday.

The cause is not yet known, and crews have been dispatched to the area.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
View Comments (2)


More Salmon Arm News

275997