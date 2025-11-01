Salmon Arm News

Salmon Arm council votes to endorse new anti-racism policy

Photo: Luc Rempel Salmon Arm city hall exterior.

Salmon Arm council endorsed a new anti-racism strategy authored by a team of local community groups.

At the Oct. 27 Salmon Arm city council meeting, Sarah Zuidhof, building safer communities director, brought forward a report on the finished goal-setting document, titled “Embracing Equity, Diversity and Inclusivity: Anti-Racism Strategy for the Shuswap.”

“We're proud of this strategy, we really are,” Zuidhof said. “And we're even more proud of the process that we use to develop this strategy.”

She said a team made up of five community groups worked together on the strategy including Interior Health, K’wsaltktnéws ne Secwepemcúl'ecw School District (SD83), the City of Salmon Arm, Shuswap Immigrant Services Society and Rise Up Indigenous Wellness,

“We focused on two main priorities, and one of those priorities was centring and honouring lived and living experiences,” she said. “And so we created a racialized voices council that met four times throughout the year and have continued to give feedback on this strategy.”

Zuidhof said the other main focus of the strategy was centralizing Indigenous leadership and engagement.

The strategy includes seven strategic goals including respectful engagement with Indigenous communities, implementing joint Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) and Truth and Reconciliation training, and continuing to use advisory groups to amplify systemically excluded voices.

Strategic goals further include supporting organizations in developing inclusive policies, promoting cultural awareness through events, providing resources to help newcomers and racialized individuals navigate discrimination, and securing long-term financial support to implement the strategy.

In July council supported an application for $15,000 in grant funding for the second phase of the anti-racism strategy. Zuidhof confirmed this application had been successful.

“Mainly, your endorsement as a council will signify the city's commitment and the city's leadership in creating that welcoming, inclusive and safe community for all residents,” she said.

Coun. Sylvia Lindgren said she was fully in support of the strategy.

“I think that we recently had a letter speaking about whether or not it was necessary or important for a city to support an ideology, and I think that there would be some that would call this an ideology, and I would disagree,” Lindgren said.

“It's a set of values that I think is really important that the city and the people that live in this city stand behind to try to reduce the negative effects of some of the things that are happening, particularly politically right now.”

Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond thanked Zuidhof and her team for their work, saying she was "honoured" to support the strategy.

“That lived and living experience is really critical to understanding the needs of folks who are vulnerable,” she said. “The fact that this campaign has been rooted in working directly with those with lived and living experiences makes it even more powerful.”

Mayor Alan Harrison thanked Rise Up Indigenous Wellness and local Indigenous elders for their help with the strategy.

“So much to learn from those voices,” Harrison said. “Really appreciate it.”

Council voted unanimously in favour of endorsing the anti-racism strategy for the Shuswap.