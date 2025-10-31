Downtown Treat Trail takes over Salmon Arm on Halloween
Halloween treat trail today
The 33rd annual Downtown Treat Trail will be taking over Salmon Arm today to celebrate Halloween.
From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., trick-or-treaters are invited to come to downtown Salmon Arm where more than 80 participating businesses and organizations will be handing out candy.
Attendees are asked to look for participant posters identifying the businesses taking part.
A special haunted house is also set up at Shuswap Pawn, and trick-or-treaters can visit the fire department on Alexander Street for some more Halloween fun.
Shuswap Children’s Association will be hosting a Little Pumpkin’s Downtown Halloween Party at the Ross Street Plaza from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Children are invited to join them for some fun Halloween crafts before the treat trail begins.
Alexander Street will be closed to traffic from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Parking will be available at the Ross Street Plaza parking lot, Salmar and Hudson parking lots, Ayles Lot on the south side of the highway, or at the Marine Peace Park.
