District of Sicamous announces longtime firefighter Clayton Allen as new fire chief

Photo: District of Sicamous The district has named longtime Sicamous firefighter Clayton Allen as the new fire chief of Sicamous Fire Rescue

The District of Sicamous has announced long-standing Sicamous Fire Department member Clayton Allen will be taking on the role of fire chief starting Nov. 24.

The change in fire chief was announced in a statement on the district's website.

“I am honoured and humbled to accept the position of fire chief,” Allen said.

“To my dedicated firefighters, thank you for your dedication and trust. To our community, I promise to uphold the values that keep us safe and strong.”

Allen joined the Sicamous Fire Department in 1998 and was promoted to deputy fire chief in 2003.

In the statement, the district said Allen has played a key role in mentoring firefighters in the department over his many years of service.

“I would like to express my gratitude and appreciation that Clayton Allen has chosen to become our new Sicamous fire chief,” said Mayor Colleen Anderson.

“Clayton’s dedication and commitment to our community have been recognized by his peers, his fire team, the District of Sicamous and our residents. Congratulations, Clayton — we know our community is in great hands and look forward to working with you.”

The statement did not include any information about former fire chief Lorenzo De Arcangelis, who joined the fire department in April 2024.

"Lorenzo is no longer with the District of Sicamous," said Campton Hancock, deputy corporate officer, when Castanet reached out for information about the former fire chief.