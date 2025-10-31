Chase Mounties investigating after two men fled police in a stolen truck
Two men fled in stolen truck
Mounties say they are still investigating after two men fled from police in a stolen pickup truck after they were spotted refuelling in the North Shuswap.
According to Chase RCMP, an officer conducting a patrol near Squilax Anglemont Road saw a dark green Ford F-250 with no front licence plate filling up at a gas station on Oct. 16, just before noon.
“Police database queries indicated the vehicle had been reported stolen from the Kamloops area,” said Const. Sarah Van Wilgenburg, Chase RCMP spokesperson.
“As police approached, a man threw the fuel nozzle to the ground, jumped into the driver’s seat and fled, heading westbound on the Trans-Canada Highway.”
She said police were able to identify two suspects by video surveillance. The investigation is ongoing.
