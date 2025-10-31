Salmon Arm News

Salmon Arm council reluctantly agrees to provide tax exemptions to organizations that failed to meet requirements

Photo: Luc Rempel Exterior of Salmon Arm City Hall

Salmon Arm council reluctantly agreed to provide tax exemptions to many local non-profit and religious organizations after councillors learned several applicants had either failed to meet the deadline for applications or failed to meet the requirements.

Becca Armstrong, manager of financial services, presented a report on the tax exemption bylaw for 2026, 2027, and 2028 at the Oct. 27 city council meeting.

“Adoption of this bylaw will exempt the subject property, not only to general municipal tax of $849,433, but also specified area and parcel taxes of $14,225 and taxes levied by other governments of $483,993,” she said.

Armstrong told council the bylaw would give all of the applicants a three-year tax exemption, but she noted a few applicants failed to meet all of the requirements outlined in the policy.

She also said three applicants failed to meet the July 31 deadline for applications.

Organizations applying for tax exemptions included churches, recreational groups and other volunteer and service organizations.

“There was one application that was removed, which was the St Andrews Presbyterian church parking lot,” Armstrong said. “This was determined by BC Assessment, as they determined vacant parcels do not qualify for an exemption.”

She said the church itself would still qualify for the tax exemption, but the parking lot, which is technically a different plot of land, does not qualify.

Four organizations were listed in an appendix as having failed to meet the requirements of the tax exemption bylaw.

The four organizations are Little Mountain Bible Chapel, Salmon Arm Horseshoe Club, Church of Jesus Christ of Latterday Saints in Canada, and Canoe United Church.

All of the organizations failed to provide an annual budget. The report said several of the listed organizations told city staff they do not prepare yearly budgets.

Councillors concerned about missed requirements

“I'm feeling a little bit uncomfortable giving three years permissive tax exemptions to everybody here, including the people who haven't met the requirements, and I'm struggling with that,” said Coun. Kevin Flynn.

“I know a lot of them are volunteer groups and don't necessarily have people to do the paperwork that's required, but if I understand this correctly, not only are we excusing $849,000 taxes to the city, we're having to pay the other taxes.”

Armstrong confirmed the city would be the one paying provincial and other taxes for the properties and organizations that receive exemptions.

Flynn said he would like to see the city move towards a less comprehensive tax exemption bylaw and instead split it into separate bylaws for churches, seniors centres, sports groups and others.

“I think we need to really look closely at what we're providing for exemptions and how we're doing it, and I think having it all in one bylaw is too difficult to deal with,” he said.

Flynn said he supported approving the tax exemption for organizations that met all of the requirements. However, he said he wasn't sure where he stood regarding the ones who failed to submit all of the necessary paperwork.

Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond said she mostly agreed with Flynn, but added she still felt they needed to pass the bylaw.

“There's a real social contract here that's been going on for decades around statutory exemptions and also this permissive tax exemptions that municipalities can or cannot give, depending on their view,” she said.

“I am concerned that if we were to strictly follow how it's laid out in the bylaw as it reads in this, it would be quite punitive for teeny tiny groups like horseshoes [Salmon Arm Horseshoe Club] for example.”

She said she feels the Salmon Arm Horseshoe Club provides a “valuable service for the community” for the relatively small amount of taxes they are exempted.

“For other organizations that are bigger and more well resourced, it's harder to see them maybe not come in on time or not file the proper paperwork, but because it's a one and done bylaw, we risk really putting teeny, tiny organizations that are just trying to do their best at risk, and I'm not prepared to do that at this time,” Wallace Richmond said.

Coun. Tim Lavery also said he believed in giving some leeway to organizations with late applications.

“I would suggest that there are reasons sometimes for late applications, and that may very well be the capacity of organizations as they age out and things like that,” he said.

Lavery said he would support passing the bylaw to provide tax exemptions to all of the organizations currently listed, but added he wanted to send a “clear message” to all the applicants for their next applications in three years that “you need to do some minimal work.”

One year exemptions

Coun. Debbie Cannon said she could not support providing a three-year exemption to organizations that failed to meet the requirements.

“To just think that you're not going to provide that and you're going to automatically get rubber stamped, possibly for three years, does not make sense to me,” she said.

“I think that to just carte blanche say that you're going to get the permission tax exemption for three years, even though you didn't do the steps that you're supposed to do for whatever reason, I think would not be doing our due diligence at this table.”

Cannon suggested an amendment to the motion that would only approve a one-year tax exemption for the organizations that failed to meet the requirements.

Councillors in attendance supported the motion, with the exception of Lavery.

Lavery said he supported “the intention” of the amendment, but felt for the smaller organizations it would be more fair to give them three years to come into compliance.

Following the amendment, councillors voted unanimously in support of adopting the permissive tax exemption bylaw.

The bylaw will now be forwarded to BC Tax Assessment and letters will be sent to all applicants informing them of council’s decision.