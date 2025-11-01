268271
Salmon Arm News  

R.W. Bruhn Bridge in Sicamous to remain open around Remembrance Day

Luc Rempel - Oct 31, 2025 / 7:00 pm | Story: 581148

The Ministry of Transportation and Transit has announced the R.W. Bruhn Bridge will be open for the weekend before Remembrance Day and remain open through the holiday.

In a statement on the District of Sicamous website it was announced that the R.W. Bruhn Bridge will be open to traffic from 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 8 until noon on Nov. 12.

“Thank you for respecting the speed limits in the construction zone and driving cautiously,” reads the statement.

“This is a major infrastructure project in our community and we appreciate everyone's patience."

The statement also said MOTT will be updating its website soon with a three week look-ahead schedule of bridge traffic closures.

Daily closures have been in place to allow for work on the R.W. Bruhn Bridge replacement project.

