R.W. Bruhn Bridge in Sicamous to remain open around Remembrance Day
Bridge open through holiday
The Ministry of Transportation and Transit has announced the R.W. Bruhn Bridge will be open for the weekend before Remembrance Day and remain open through the holiday.
In a statement on the District of Sicamous website it was announced that the R.W. Bruhn Bridge will be open to traffic from 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 8 until noon on Nov. 12.
“Thank you for respecting the speed limits in the construction zone and driving cautiously,” reads the statement.
“This is a major infrastructure project in our community and we appreciate everyone's patience."
The statement also said MOTT will be updating its website soon with a three week look-ahead schedule of bridge traffic closures.
Daily closures have been in place to allow for work on the R.W. Bruhn Bridge replacement project.
