New RCM-SAR Rescue Base in Sicamous captures commercial building award

Photo: TA Structures RCM-SAR Station #106 Rescue Base in Sicamous

The new Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue base in Sicamous has earned a commercial building award for Twin Anchors Structures.

In a media release, Twin Anchors Structures announced they had won a Commercial Building Award of Excellence in the industrial building category for their design and construction of the new RCM-SAR Rescue Base #106.

The award was presented at the Thompson-Okanagan Commercial Building Awards in Kelowna on Tuesday. The awards recognize the most innovative and impactful commercial projects in the region.

Greg Kyllo, TA Structures president, accepted the award and noted the floating boathouse design presented unique challenges.

“But this project represents far more than construction — it’s about supporting the dedicated volunteers who respond to emergencies 365 days a year," he said.

The new rescue base is built on pontoons and anchored in the Sicamous Channel at the Main Street Landing Wharf. The boathouse has two enclosed bays for boat storage as well as indoor gear storage, a kitchen, washroom, ready room and teaching space.

The base is the only inland freshwater RCM-SAR station in B.C. The service is entirely volunteer-run, providing search and rescue services on the Shuswap Lake system.

After several years of planning and construction RCM-SAR Station #106 officially celebrated the opening of their new marine rescue base with a ribbon cutting ceremony in May.