Local entrepreneurs give business pitches on stage for final night of Shuswap Launch-a-Preneur

Photo: Emily Ferguson Song Sparrow Hall in Salmon Arm

Season 7 of Shuswap Launch-a-Preneur will be wrapping up with a final night on Friday, Nov. 14, at the Song Sparrow Hall.

The Salmon Arm Economic Development Society and Community Futures Shuswap is inviting community members to join a celebration for this latest wave of local entrepreneurs.

Participating entrepreneurs have been preparing to pitch business ideas on stage after ten weeks of collaboration, mentorship and development.

Organizers said the entrepreneurs will be honoured with a graduation ceremony following the pitches to recognize their dedication and growth as emerging business leaders.

The event will include refreshments, networking time and community spirit, as well as raffle prizes and a silent auction.

Tickets are $10 and available online. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7.