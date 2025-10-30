Salmon Arm News

Chase Sea-Doo driver ticketed, fined $350 for scaring paddleboarder on Shuswap Lake

A Chase man was issued a $350 ticket after driving his Sea-Doo at an unsuspecting paddleboarder on Shuswap Lake, police say.

Chase RCMP said a complainant made a report of an incident involving a personal watercraft on the morning of Aug. 27.

“The complainant reported that while paddleboarding, an unknown man operating a Sea-Doo approached her at high speed and only avoided colliding with her by swerving at the last moment,” said Chase RCMP Const. Sarah Van Wilgenburg. “Concerned for her safety, she contacted friends who arrived by boat to assist.”

The woman told police she and her friends found the man on the Sea-Doo and confronted him about his conduct.

“Initially the man apologized. However, during the exchange, the male also allegedly attempted to provoke a physical altercation and made a comment referencing a firearm, though no weapon was seen or produced,” Van Wilgenburg said.

“The victim was able to obtain a photo of the man, which was provided to police.”

She said police identified the person in the photo as a 33-year-old local man. Mounties recommended charges to prosecutors but none were approved.

Van Wilgenburg said police issued the man a $350 violation ticket for careless operation of a vessel under the Canada Shipping Act.