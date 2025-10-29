Salmon Arm News

Turf installation to begin next month at new synthetic field in Salmon Arm's Blackburn Park

Photo: Shuswap Youth Soccer Association A mock-up of the new synthetic turf field at Blackburn Park with lighting installed

Crews working on the synthetic field project in Salmon Arm's Blackburn Park will be installing the new turf surface next month.

The City of Salmon Arm provided a construction update in a statement posted to social media.

Jayme Franklin, Shuswap Youth Soccer Association board member, said in the statement this has been "a long time coming."

“We're very excited to see this field coming together,” said Franklin, who is also the senior engineer for one of the project contractors, Franklin Engineering.

“We should be seeing the turf go down next month, and hopefully have this wrapped up before the weather really turns.”

Franklin added the point of the project is to extend the playing season for athletes when grass fields are closed in the fall and spring.

“This is the facility where we can get outside and still play our recreational games," he said.

He said the new synthetic field will be about three quarters of the size of a full outdoor soccer field, which allows it to fit one larger adult game or two smaller youth fields.

Mayor Alan Harrison said in a statement the new sports facility will be enjoyed by people from around the Shuswap, not just Salmon Arm.

“You'll be kicking a soccer ball or carrying a rugby ball here next spring,” he said.

In order to help extend the playing season, SYSA is trying to raise $150,000 to install lighting at the new synthetic field.

Franklin said Salmon Arm’s Daybreak Rotary Club is matching donations up to $50,000 to help them reach their goal.

“We've had lots of support already, particularly from Daybreak,” he said.

“Rotary has contributed $50,000 of matching funds, so we're well on our way to picking up our part.”

Donations can be made through the Shuswap Youth Soccer Association website.

Construction on the synthetic field started in May. The project is being completed in partnership between the city and the Shuswap Youth Soccer Association, which agreed to contribute a total of $300,000 to the $1 million project.