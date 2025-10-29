Salmon Arm News

Chase RCMP arrest one man on outstanding warrants after following up on anonymous tip

Photo: Castanet File Photo Side view of an RCMP cruiser

Mounties say an anonymous report about suspicious activity in Adams Lake led police to arrest one man due to outstanding warrants in his name.

Chase RCMP said officers received a report of two suspicious individuals on Holding Road in Adams Lake at about 7 p.m. on Oct. 7.

“The caller, who chose to remain anonymous, reported seeing a male and female on foot and believed they may have been connected to a stolen vehicle reported earlier that morning,” said Const. Sarah Van Wilgenburg, Chase RCMP spokesperson.

She said police quickly located the pair described by the caller, and upon further investigation, discovered the man had outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Police said they were able to take the man into custody without incident and he was transported to the Chase RCMP detachment for processing.