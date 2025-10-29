Salmon Arm News

Salmon Arm council approves grant application to help pay for fire department boots, gear

$30K for firefighting gear

Photo: Luc Rempel Salmon Arm city hall

The City of Salmon Arm will apply for $30,000 in grant funding to help fund the purchase of replacement boots, hoses and other gear for the fire department.

At the Oct. 27 city council meeting, Salmon Arm Fire Chief Brad Shirley presented an application for the community emergency preparedness fund to council for approval.

The provincial government funded grant is administered by the Union of B.C. Municipalities. Funding is available for municipalities and First Nations governments for projects or costs aimed at reducing the possibility of future disasters due to natural hazards and climate-related risks.

This grant would fall under the volunteer and composite fire departments equipment and training stream, with the application due by Oct. 31.

“The community emergency preparedness fund is one that we've applied for in the past and successfully received both in 2023 and 2024,” Shirley said.

He said the fire department applied for the maximum amount in both years, receiving $30,000 in 2023 and $40,000 in 2024.

Shirley told council this year’s application would be for $30,000, which is the maximum total allowed.

“The request is intended for $16,000 for firefighter boot replacement, which is only about 26 pairs of boots,” he said. “Updated firefighter training manuals for $4,000, and some hose for $10,000.”

He said the specific hose requested is the high volume four inch hose, and $10,000 will buy approximately 10 lengths of hose.

Shirley told council that everything requested in the application is required for everyday fire department operations, and would need to be budgeted through the normal municipal budget process should they fail to secure the grant funding.

“I appreciate you bringing this to us, chief, and looking for alternate ways to fund this equipment,” said Mayor Alan Harrison. “If we get the grant, that would be wonderful.”

Council voted unanimously in support of authorizing the grant application.