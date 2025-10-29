Salmon Arm News

Salmon Arm resident catches meteor on home security camera

Meteor caught on camera

A Salmon Arm resident captured an astrological phenomenon on his security camera in the early morning hours on Monday.

Wes Penner posted a video of what appears to be a large meteor streaking through the night sky on social media.

The event occurred just after 1 a.m. on Monday.

Penner said he decided to check his security camera after he had seen other social media posts from people in the area.

A meteor is a piece of space debris which enters the earth’s atmosphere and ignites due to friction, appearing as a bright streak of light in the night sky.

If a piece of the debris makes it to the earth’s surface without burning up entirely, it’s known as a meteorite.

This sighting came just after the peak of the Orionid meteor shower, which happened from Oct. 21 to 22. The annual meteor shower is caused by debris from Halley’s Comet.