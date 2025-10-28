Salmon Arm News

Chase police say stolen truck fled after loggers' failed attempt to stop vehicle using equipment

Tried to stop fleeing truck

Photo: Colin Dacre File photo of RCMP flash.

Chase RCMP say a stolen truck collided with logging equipment in the Adams Lake area after loggers attempted to block a forest service road in an attempt to stop the vehicle.

Mounties said they received a report of a stolen vehicle sighting near Adams Lake on Oct. 7, at about 8 a.m.

“The caller reported that a tan-coloured Ford flat-deck truck was spotted travelling southbound on the Adams Lake Forest Service Road,” said Const. Sarah Van Wilgenburg, Chase RCMP spokesperson.

“The sighting was relayed through local logging radio communications, and police were advised that attempts had been made to block the road using logging equipment.”

She said police were told the stolen vehicle collided with logging equipment and fled the scene, heading north on the road before police arrived.

Police said additional patrols failed to locate the vehicle. The stolen vehicle was later found in the area after it was abandoned on a remote forest service road.