Salmon Arm News

New Trans-Canada Highway interchange in Chase opens on Halloween

New highway interchange

Photo: Ministry of Transportation and Transit Mockup of the new roundabout at Highway 1 and Brooke Drive in Chase

The Village of Chase says new local access to the community from the Trans-Canada Highway will open on Friday, Oct. 31.

The opening of the new interchange and roundabout at Brooke Drive was announced in a statement on the Village of Chase website on Monday.

“This new interchange includes Highway 1 on-and-off ramps, a roundabout on Brooke Drive and pedestrian and cyclist infrastructure, which will allow for safer, more efficient access between Chase and Highway 1,” reads the statement.

“Roundabouts are also proven to reduce noise pollution and improve traffic efficiency.”

The village said the new roundabout will be large enough to easily accommodate large transport trucks, boat trailers and RVs while still allowing traffic to flow freely.

The completion of the Brooke Drive interchange marks one of the final milestones on the project to expand Highway 1 through Chase.

Visit the Ministry of Transportation and Transit website to learn more about this project.