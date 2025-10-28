Salmon Arm News

Salmon Arm police telling residents to 'lock it or lose it' as vehicle thefts increase

Photo: Luc Rempel Salmon Arm RCMP call for residents to ensure homes and vehicles are locked and secure.

An increase of stolen vehicles and thefts from vehicles has Salmon Arm RCMP urging residents to “lock it or lose it.”

In a statement on Monday, police said they have seen an uptick in these types of thefts.

“Almost all of these have been the result of the vehicle being left unlocked, and vehicle keys or fobs left in the vehicle overnight,” said Const. Andrew Hodges, Salmon Arm RCMP spokesperson.

“Police are encouraging residents to adopt a 9 p.m. lock it or lose it routine.”

He said by taking a few simple steps, residents can avoid the headache of having to cancel stolen cards and get new government identification.

The 9 p.m. routine as advised by police includes removing all valuables from vehicles, never leaving keys, fobs, wallets, purses or personal identification in vehicles, and locking all car doors and windows.

Once the vehicle is secure, the next part of the routine includes securing homes and homes and properties.

Police advised residents to close and lock all home windows and doors, ensure garage side doors and windows are locked, secure any bicycles, tools and outdoor equipment, and turn on exterior lights.

Residents can install motion-sensor or dusk-to-dawn lights to illuminate entry points and deter intruders.

Mounties are also asking residents to report any suspicious activity in their area and watch for individuals peering into vehicles or windows, entering carports or backyards uninvited, or checking door handles and gates.

Anyone who witnesses something suspicious is asked to call the Salmon Arm RCMP non-emergency line at 250-832-6044. If a crime is in progress, call 911.