Salmon Arm mayor wants faster fix for deep grooves in the Trans-Canada Highway

Council wants action on ruts

Photo: Luc Rempel Deep ruts in the Trans-Canada Highway at the intersection with 4 Street SE

Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison said he feels the Ministry of Transportation's plan to resurface the Trans-Canada Highway in 2027 is not "good enough."

During its Monday meeting, council agreed to write to the transportation minister, calling for resurfacing in 2026 to fix rutting on the Trans-Canada Highway through Salmon Arm.

Harrison discussed the bumpy surface on Highway 1 during a previous council meeting, saying the grooves worn into the Trans-Canada Highway present a danger to drivers travelling north or south across the highway near Salmon Arm's downtown core.

He said city staff measured the bumps and found some were nearly four inches deep.

The mayor said staff met with the Ministry of Transportation and Transit about the issue.

“Staff was advised by the district manager, Bayle Chamberlain, that resurfacing of the corridor is planned for 2027 and as an interim measure, they would plan to address a couple of the worst sections with infill in 2026,” Harrison said.

“I appreciate the MOTT staff working with our staff and being upfront and letting us know what the plan is, but I personally don’t think that’s good enough.”

Harrison said Salmon Arm needs to have the highway resurfaced in 2026, and suggested sending a letter to the provincial minister to “talk about what we feel is the urgency of that situation.”

Hope for 'assertive' letter

Councillors agreed, with some saying they feel the ministry is not listening to their concerns.

“I fully support it, and hope that it's assertive,” Coun. Kevin Flynn said. “That's all I will say, because we're not being listened to.

“It's a huge issue, and I think it is not an appropriate response to say, 'Wait two years,' when you almost can't cross the highway.”

Coun. Sylvia Lindgren said previous resurfacing attempts have lead to the same grooves reappearing.

“Those same trucks are driving on multitudes of other areas of the highway, and they're not all grooved,” she said. “There's a problem, I believe, with the base underneath.”

“Unless they fix that, resurfacing it in 2027, we're just going to have the same problem by the summer of 2028. I think they need to take it a little more seriously and do a full repair this time, not just a resurface.”

One councillor proposed a challenge for Transportation Minister Mike Farnworth

“I would bet the Minister of Transportation, you could not cross the highway from downtown to city hall with a carton of eggs on your front seat and not lose one,” said Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond.

“It's dangerous, it needs to be fixed.”

Council voted unanimously in favour of sending a letter to Farnworth about the condition of the Trans-Canada Highway through Salmon Arm.