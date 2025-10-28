Mounties identify two suspects after early morning Adams Lake crime spree
Crime spree suspects ID'd
Chase Mounties say they have identified two suspects after a Dodge Ram pickup truck, stolen from Kamloops, was used in an Adams Lake crime spree earlier this month.
Chase RCMP said the incident happened in the early morning hours of Oct. 4.
“Police responded after receiving multiple reports of thefts from unlocked vehicles,” said Const. Sarah Van Wilgenburg, Chase RCMP spokesperson.
“The investigation revealed that two men, travelling in a two-tone Dodge Ram pickup with distinctive orange roof lights, entered the community at approximately 1 a.m.”
Van Wilgenburg said for two hours, the suspects travelled around the Adams Lake area stealing things from unlocked vehicles.
Police said wallets, cash, sunglasses, clothing and a two-way radio were some of the items taken.
“The Dodge Ram was determined to have been stolen from the Kamloops area,” said Van Wilgenburg. “It was recovered the following week, also in Kamloops.”
She said the investigation remains ongoing.
