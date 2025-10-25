Salmon Arm News

CSRD directors split on whether to draft letter supporting temporary foreign worker program

Debate over foreign workers

Photo: Luc Rempel After concerns raised by directors, a letter in support of the temporary foreign workers program will be drafted and voted on by the board at the next meeting.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District board of directors have agreed to write a letter about the need for reform on the temporary foreign worker program, despite many directors raising concerns over the content.

The letter will be written by CSRD staff and put to a final vote at a November board meeting.

At the Oct. 16 CSRD board meeting, the board discussed the temporary foreign worker program at the behest of Director Karen Cathcart, director of Electoral Area A (rural Golden).

She put forward a motion to have the board write a letter to Premier David Eby, criticizing his recent comments calling for the cancellation of the temporary foreign worker program and requesting the creation of regional, non-partisan employment strategy roundtables.

This would echo a letter authored by Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA Scott McInnes, created in response to the comments made by Eby.

“Looking for your support on this, obviously under the umbrella of advocacy, recognizing the temporary foreign worker program is a federal level program, and the Provincial Nominee Program is provincial,” said Cathcart.

“Obviously, I am sure many of you around our board table are having the same concerns that we are in Golden in Area A with respect to both of these programs.”

She said she has started an immigration roundtable with the Kicking Horse Chamber of Commerce along with local business owners.

“We have had both MLA McInnes at our table, as well as MP Mel Arnold, and they are very aware of the situation.” Cathcart said.

“This letter from MLA McInnes is to reach out to our premier to say, ‘Listen, we need help here.’”

Board split on content of letter

Director Marty Gibbons said he was hesitant to support the letter.

“I'm a little concerned, with rising youth unemployment in Canada and rising unemployment in Canada and every time I turn on the news, I see some employer who's abusing the temporary foreign worker program,” Gibbons said.

“I don't support temporary foreign workers as a long-term solution, and it really seems like that is what the problem is here.”

He said he believes a long-term solution that involves Canadian workers is what is needed instead of the temporary foreign worker program.

Director Jay Simpson, on the other hand, was supportive of the letter.

“I am in favour, and know of the challenges that businesses in the North Shuswap have had this summer with shortage of staff,” he said.

“It has affected a number of the service businesses, and it's important that we have opportunities to support those businesses.”

Revelstoke Mayor Gary Sulz said he also supported the letter.

“There have been many foreign workers who come, they're at the brink of getting their permanent residency, and they're contributing to our community in very robust ways,” he said.

“But because this program has now come to an end, these people will need to be sent back to their countries of origin, which will definitely upset their families.”

Sulz said he has already seen businesses close or reduce their operating hours due to their inability to hire enough workers.

Sicamous Mayor Colleen Anderson disagreed, saying she believes the temporary foreign worker program is broken and would not write a letter in support of “a program that’s broken.”

Anderson instead voiced support for a previous provincial program that subsidized the pay of youth workers in order to encourage more youth in the workforce.

“There's people that don't want these jobs, but those people are being supported,” she said. “There's some people that need to step up and get into these jobs, and we need to get back to basics.”

Letter brought to next meeting

Director Kevin Flynn raised concerns over the board agreeing to support a letter without actually seeing what the letter said. He said he could not support a letter until he saw how it was worded.

Cathcart agreed to amend her motion to have the letter written with input from her and CSRD staff, and then have the letter brought back to the board at the November meeting for final approval.

Director Dean Trumbley also expressed concerns over the board of a regional district getting involved with provincial and federal level policies.

“I'm actually confused by the letter. …It really doesn't make sense jurisdictionally,” he said.

“And then I get afraid that now we're starting to, at local government level, wade into this thing, not even understanding what can actually be done at a regional non-partisan employment strategy roundtable.

“I worked at these levels before, and this doesn't make any sense to me.”

John MacLean, chief administrative officer, said he would take Trumbley’s points “carefully,” and encouraged the board to find the “fine line” of advocating on behalf of their communities while “respecting federal paramountcy” on the topic.

The motion to have the letter written and brought back to the board for approval passed with Gibbons, Trumbley and Anderson voting in opposition.

The letter is expected to be brought back to the board for approval at the next CSRD board meeting on Thursday, Nov. 20.