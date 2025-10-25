Salmon Arm News

Shuswap Theatre kicks off 2025 season with fairy tale musical Into the Woods

Photo: Shuswap Theatre Shuswap Theatre performers prepare for a new production of Into the Woods starting Nov. 14

Get ready to experience classic Brothers Grimm fairy tales in a whole new way as Shuswap Theatre presents Into the Woods, running from Nov. 14 to Nov. 30.

Shuswap Theatre is preparing to kick off its 2025-26 season with a production of the Tony-award winning musical, written by James Lapine and featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim.

The musical weaves together stories based on the classic fairytales from the Brothers Grimm.

The play will be directed by Daniel L. Hall, who made his Shuswap Theatre directorial debut last season when he directed The Mousetrap by Agatha Christie.

“We chose Into the Woods this season because it's an easily digestible show, with light-hearted humour, beautiful music, and very familiar characters, with an undercurrent of serious, and surprisingly relatable themes,” said Susan MacMillan, producer of Into the Woods.

“The genius and the beauty in this work lies in the idea that life, and people, are always much more complicated than they seem.”

She said audiences can expect an entertaining and “soul-searching” evening at the theatre.

Tickets for Into the Woods are available for purchase online on the Shuswap Theatre website or in person at Choose Refill Salmon Arm.

The musical will kick off with an opening night gala on Nov. 14, with food and a chance to meet the cast. The show will run through Nov. 30.

There will be two pay-what-you-choose performances, including a show preview on Nov. 13, and a regular performance on Nov. 20.

All performances will begin at 7:30 p.m., except Sunday shows, which will be matinees beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Theatre goers are advised the play is not appropriate for young children, with a suggested rating of PG-9.

Visit the Shuswap Theatre website for more information about this musical or other upcoming performances.