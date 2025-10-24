Salmon Arm News

Man carrying live lizards tells police his girlfriend hit him while the pair were driving on Highway 1

Cops respond to lizard call

Photo: Castanet FILE - An RCMP cruiser

Chase RCMP say officers were unable to locate a man, his girlfriend or a pair of lizards involved in a bizarre situation surrounding an alleged physical altercation in a moving vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway.

Mounties said they received a report of the altercation in a vehicle on Highway 1 near Sorrento at about 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 3.

“A male caller advised police that his girlfriend had struck him in the ear twice while they were driving,” said Const. Sarah Van Wilgenburg, Chase RCMP spokesperson.

“He reported that the vehicle had since pulled over to the side of the highway, and that the woman had left the scene on foot.”

She said the man admitted to consuming alcohol while on the phone with dispatchers, then became evasive once he realized what he had done.

“However, he did mention that he was carrying two live lizards in his pocket, which he felt was important for police to know,” she said.

Chase RCMP conducted patrols in the area, but were unable to locate the man with the lizards in his pocket or his girlfriend.