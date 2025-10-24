Salmon Arm News

Salmon Arm dragon boat team raises nearly $3K for hospital mammography unit

Photo: Luc Rempel The Friends Abreast dragon boat team presenting their cheque to the Shuswap Hospital Foundation

Salmon Arm’s Friends Abreast dragon boat team raised nearly $3,000 for the Shuswap Hospital Foundation during this year’s dress the town pink campaign.

Friends Abreast presented a cheque of $2,787.40 to Fiona Harris, director of development at Shuswap Hospital Foundation, in a small ceremony Friday morning at the Salmon Arm Wharf.

Friends Abreast is the dragon boat team of the Shuswap Dragon Boat Society, a paddling club entirely made up of breast cancer survivors and supporters.

Margaret Hinchcliff, Friends Abreast president, said during the campaign, team members handed out 400 pink carnations to help remind women to book mammograms.

“We also sold pink memorial ribbons for a minimum donation of $2, as well as a pink ribbon lapel pin. Purchasers could then dedicate the ribbons to someone who has been touched by cancer, with those then taken down to the wharf and hung,” she said.

“This year alone, we have around 142 new ribbons. These ribbons represent a survivor who won the battle, some who fought hard and succumbed to the disease, and some who are still fighting.”

The dragon boat team also hung the memorial ribbons from last year’s campaign, tying more than 200 ribbons to the handrails on the Salmon Arm Wharf.

Hinchcliff said this year’s campaign was especially meaningful for the team, who lost one of their paddlers to breast cancer in September.

“She fought a good fight for several years and she will be missed dearly by her family, friends and our teammates," she said.

Hinchcliff thanked the Shuswap Rotary Club and the Salmon Arm Legion for helping to support fundraising efforts. Both organizations had pitched in with donations at the beginning of the dress the town pink campaign.

She also thanked the Salmon Arm community for supporting the campaign, urging women “to get those mammograms."

"We know early detection can save lives," Hinchcliff said.

The money donated to Shuswap Hospital Foundation will go directly to the Shuswap General Hospital’s mammography unit to help purchase a bare contrast enhanced mammogram injector system.

To learn more about Friends Abreast, visit the team's website.