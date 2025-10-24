Salmon Arm News
Police arrested Chase man after he allegedly threatened to 'blow the house up'
Arrest after explosive threat
Photo: Castanet
FILE - Lights on top of an RCMP vehicle
A 54-year-old Chase man was arrested and could face multiple charges after police say they heard him threaten to “blow the house up.”
In a statement, Chase RCMP said officers responded to reports of a disturbance in progress at a residence on First Avenue at about 5 p.m. on Sept. 26.
“The caller reported that a male individual was outside the residence, threatening to burn the house down,” said Const. Sarah Van Wilgenburg, Chase RCMP spokesperson.
“Upon police arrival, the suspect was still at the scene and was heard yelling that he was going to ‘blow the house up’.”
Van Wilgenburg said a 54-year-old man was arrested at the scene and police have recommended multiple charges to the BC Prosecution Service in connection with the incident.
More Salmon Arm News
RECENT STORIES
- Auto deal with South Korea Canada - 11:06 am
- Creatine supplementationThe Okanagan Naturopath - 11:00 am
- Menswear store closingVernon - 10:58 am
- Poilievre prepares for review Calgary - 10:39 am
- BC south coast to get soakedMetro Vancouver - 10:38 am
Real Estate
2122 Hwy 95
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$125,000
more details
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$125,000
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Bonnie & Clyde Shuswap BC SPCA >
Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2026 Castanet.net