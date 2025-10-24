Salmon Arm News

Police arrested Chase man after he allegedly threatened to 'blow the house up'

Arrest after explosive threat

Photo: Castanet FILE - Lights on top of an RCMP vehicle

A 54-year-old Chase man was arrested and could face multiple charges after police say they heard him threaten to “blow the house up.”

In a statement, Chase RCMP said officers responded to reports of a disturbance in progress at a residence on First Avenue at about 5 p.m. on Sept. 26.

“The caller reported that a male individual was outside the residence, threatening to burn the house down,” said Const. Sarah Van Wilgenburg, Chase RCMP spokesperson.

“Upon police arrival, the suspect was still at the scene and was heard yelling that he was going to ‘blow the house up’.”

Van Wilgenburg said a 54-year-old man was arrested at the scene and police have recommended multiple charges to the BC Prosecution Service in connection with the incident.