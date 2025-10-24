Salmon Arm News

Owlhead Mountain Bike Park in Sicamous could expand with new trails next year

More mountain bike trails

Photo: Shuswap Trail Alliance The view from the top of the green downhill trail at the Owlhead Mountain Bike Park

The new Owlhead Mountain Bike Park in Sicamous is set to expand with up to three new trails coming next year, according to an update from the Shuswap Trail Alliance.

Construction on the project, located on the lower Owlhead Forest Service Road, began earlier this year.

Jen Bellhouse, STA executive director, gave council an update on the Owlhead Mountain Bike Park at the Oct. 22 committee of the whole meeting.

“The Climb Trail and the blue downhill trail were completed this summer and have been fully open to the public since July," Bellhouse said.

She said the new trails were ridden extensively over the summer, with local youth excited to ride the newly constructed mountain bike trails.

The District of Sicamous contributed $89,609 to the project. Bellhouse said that funding was leveraged to get a grant from PacifiCan for $109,269.97, which brings the total value of phase one of the project to $198,879.09.

“We had a little bit of funds left in one of our other PacifiCan projects, and I just received confirmation this week that we're able to reallocate those to the Owlhead Bike Park,” she said.

PacifiCan or Pacific Economic Development Development Canada is an economic development agency run by the federal government.

Plans for phase two

Bellhouse said STA crews will be finishing work near the bottom part of the trails during the fall, which should be the end of phase one. Construction on phase two is set to begin in 2026.

“Phase one development laid the groundwork for accessible, sustainable mountain biking trails, and phase two seeks to build upon the success by extending the trail network and improving multi use trail opportunities,” she said.

STA plans to expand the trail network by linking it to the planned Bayview trail network to create an integrated, regional trail system, Bellhouse said, adding this will support recreation, tourism and community access.

“Phase two includes a 2.5 kilometres on Owlhead Forest Service Road, [a] parking lot upgrade, another climb trail, a technical black downhill trail and a blue downhill trail," she said.

Construction would likely be limited to one or two trails per year, based on approvals given by Recreation Sites and Trails B.C.

Bellhouse told council phase two is estimated to cost about $277,000, with most of the money going into construction of the new mountain bike trails.

She noted it is likely to be a quieter year for the STA, with less provincial and federal grants available for trail construction projects.

“There doesn't seem to be anything provincial or federal coming down, just with where the economy is sitting,” she said. “But if something does come up, we'll certainly help with any applications and paperwork.”

Mayor Colleen Anderson thanked Bellhouse and her team, and said it was exciting to see the amount of progress on the project.

“It has been a long time coming,” Anderson said.

Coun. Gord Bushell said he is looking forward to seeing the new trails.

“It's another reason for us to be a destination,” said Coun. Malcolm Makayev.

Visit the Shuswap Trail Alliance website for more information about the Owlhead Mountain Bike Park.