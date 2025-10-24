Salmon Arm News

Play readings return to Shuswap Theatre with The Book of Will

Photo: Luc Rempel Exterior of the Shuswap Theatre in Salmon Arm

New thespians and experienced stagehands alike can get in on the action by joining the Shuswap Theatre for another season of play readings.

Coming back for a third year, Shuswap Theatre’s play readings invite participants to come and read a part of the play themselves or simply attend and listen to the play reading.

This next series of readings will kick off on Thursday, Oct. 29. Participants will be reading The Book of Will by Lauren Gunderson, the play selected for Shuswap Theatre's upcoming spring production.

The play is a historical drama and comedy set in 1623, focused on the printing of Shakespeare’s first folio. Despite the Elizabethan time period, the play is not written or performed in Elizabethan language.

The play features parts for seven men and three women.

Refreshments are provided. For more information about this and other play readings, contact Julia by emailing [email protected].