Salmon Arm News
Sicamous Fire Rescue launches recruitment campaign with parody video
A new king of the flame
Photo: Sicamous Fire Rescue
Sicamous Fire Rescue firefighters practicing at the fire hall
Sicamous Fire Rescue has kicked off a recruitment campaign with a unique video as the firefighters hunt for new kings of the flame.
In a social media post last week, Sicamous Fire Rescue posted a recruitment video which parodied animated sitcom King of the Hill.
In the video, Fire Chief Lorenzo De Arcangelis and other high-ranking firefighters sip bubbly water while a host of firefighting activity goes on around them in the style of the classic King of the Hill opening credits.
Anyone interested in joining the Sicamous Fire Rescue team is asked to email [email protected].
More Salmon Arm News
RECENT STORIES
- 54.40 to headline festivalOliver - 1:20 pm
- Judge frustrated by fedsVancouver - 1:09 pm
- Carney given a warningUnited States - 1:03 pm
- U.S. overseeing oil moneyVenezuela - 1:02 pm
- 'Disaster' inside hospitalsAlberta - 1:01 pm
Real Estate
2150 Talavera Place
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$685,000
more details
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$685,000
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Auburn Shuswap BC SPCA >
Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2026 Castanet.net