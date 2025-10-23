Salmon Arm News

Sicamous Fire Rescue launches recruitment campaign with parody video

A new king of the flame

Photo: Sicamous Fire Rescue Sicamous Fire Rescue firefighters practicing at the fire hall

Sicamous Fire Rescue has kicked off a recruitment campaign with a unique video as the firefighters hunt for new kings of the flame.

In a social media post last week, Sicamous Fire Rescue posted a recruitment video which parodied animated sitcom King of the Hill.

In the video, Fire Chief Lorenzo De Arcangelis and other high-ranking firefighters sip bubbly water while a host of firefighting activity goes on around them in the style of the classic King of the Hill opening credits.

Anyone interested in joining the Sicamous Fire Rescue team is asked to email [email protected].