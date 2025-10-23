281809
Salmon Arm News  

Vehicle fire causing delays on Trans-Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Golden

Vehicle fire on Highway 1

Luc Rempel - Oct 23, 2025 / 9:16 am | Story: 579646

A vehicle fire on the Trans-Canada Highway is causing delays between Revelstoke and Golden.

Motorists are advised to expect delays as single lane alternating traffic is in effect on Highway 1 between Redgrave and Wiseman Road approximately 20 kilometres east of the East Boundary of Glacier National Park.

Drivers are asked to watch for traffic control when driving through the area.

