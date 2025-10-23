Salmon Arm News
Vehicle fire causing delays on Trans-Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Golden
Vehicle fire on Highway 1
Photo: DriveBC
This DriveBC map shows the area affected by vehicle fire east of Revelstoke on Thursday, Oct. 23.
A vehicle fire on the Trans-Canada Highway is causing delays between Revelstoke and Golden.
Motorists are advised to expect delays as single lane alternating traffic is in effect on Highway 1 between Redgrave and Wiseman Road approximately 20 kilometres east of the East Boundary of Glacier National Park.
Drivers are asked to watch for traffic control when driving through the area.
Shuswap Quick Links
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
