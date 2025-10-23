Salmon Arm News

EE Mini Ranch hopes to specialize in breeding miniature Highland cows

Miniature cow cuddles

Photo: Luc Rempel Dollee and Steelee the miniature highland cows from EE Mini Ranch

Local ranchers are looking to bring bovine therapy to the Shuswap with their miniature Highland cows.

EE Mini Ranch hosts Dollee and Steelee, the region’s only miniature Highland cows.

After buying a rural property in the Salmon River Valley on the west side of Salmon Arm, Amanda and Shayne Ermel say it wasn't long before they decided to purchase the miniature cows.

“We both grew up on farms in Saskatchewan, around cows our whole life,” said Shayne.

“We moved to Kelowna, and then decided to move out here, and wanted to take the opportunity to make something of the little property that we had. And mini cows seemed like the right thing to do.”

These miniature Highland cows are specially bred in a similar fashion to miniature horses.

“Originally Highland cows were bred with the Dexter breed,” explained Amanda.

“The Dexter breed has always been a smaller breed of cow. And then genetics wise, they introduced chondro (Chondrodysplasia) which is a dwarfism gene.”

A cow is considered a miniature cow if it stands about 36 inches tall. A micro miniature cow is under 36 inches tall. A full-sized Highland cow is typically more than 48 inches tall.

Steelee is a true micro mini, while Dollee is a miniature at slightly over the 36-inch mark.

Since starting their ranch last year, the Ermels quickly decided to share their little cows with the world, bringing them to events, hosting private farm visits and photoshoots. The miniature cows have even been booked for weddings.

For their first event, the Ermels said they took Steelee to the Salmon Arm Farmer’s Market in the back seat of their pickup truck.

“We just decided to put him in the truck, drove him down,” said Amanda.

“Got right downtown, and people just crowded him. …Some people were asking if he was a big dog.”

Shayne said everyone loves the chance to pet and cuddle with the adorable little cows.

“I guess it's bovine therapy,” he said. “It's a different temperament than horses, they’re just lovey dovey animals.”

“They can lay down, and then people could pretty much lay on top of them.”

They host private farm visits to let people cuddle and pet the fluffy cows, who are trained and seem to enjoy the attention.

“We brush them almost daily, and they love it,” Amanda said. “Like dogs love their scratches, cows love to be brushed.”

Along with the two miniature Highland cows, the Ermel’s have two regular-sized Highland cows (Katiee and Lillee) which will allow them to start their own breeding program.

“We've got our two cows up top, they're bred with micro,” Shayne said. “Hopefully we’ll find out on Nov. 20 if they're pregnant.”

EE Mini Ranch is looking to become one of B.C.'s only miniature Highland cow ranches.

"We hope to be the B.C. people," Shayne said.

To purchase their miniature Highland cows the couple had to travel. Steelee hails from Alberta, and Dollee was purchased in Utah.

Residents can meet Dollee and Steelee at the Farmstrong Christmas Market on Nov. 22 and 29. To learn more about the ranch or to book a farm visit, find EE Mini Ranch on Facebook and Instagram.