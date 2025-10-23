Salmon Arm News

Sicamous families invited to Family Halloween Party on Oct. 26

Family friendly spooky fun

Photo: Eagle Valley Arts Council The Red Barn Arts Centre will host a special Family Halloween Party on Oct. 26.

The District of Sicamous is hosting a Halloween event for families this weekend, including a costume contest.

The Family Halloween Party will take place on Sunday, Oct. 26, at the Red Barn Arts Centre from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will feature crafts, games, dancing and costume fun for kids of all ages.

There will be activities and costume judging taking place throughout the event.

Admission to the event is free, and everyone is welcome to participate.