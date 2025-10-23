Salmon Arm News
Sicamous families invited to Family Halloween Party on Oct. 26
Family friendly spooky fun
Photo: Eagle Valley Arts Council
The Red Barn Arts Centre will host a special Family Halloween Party on Oct. 26.
The District of Sicamous is hosting a Halloween event for families this weekend, including a costume contest.
The Family Halloween Party will take place on Sunday, Oct. 26, at the Red Barn Arts Centre from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The event will feature crafts, games, dancing and costume fun for kids of all ages.
There will be activities and costume judging taking place throughout the event.
Admission to the event is free, and everyone is welcome to participate.
More Salmon Arm News
RECENT STORIES
- Feedback on SD22 budgetVernon - 7:00 pm
- Learn rhythm at family showOliver - 7:00 pm
- First-ever grant for collegeOkanagan - 7:00 pm
- Honeybear comes to townSalmon Arm - 7:00 pm
- Wine leaders want changeOkanagan - 6:26 pm
Real Estate
#1203 - 3833 Brown Road, West Kelowna,
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$439,900
more details
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$439,900
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Auckland Shuswap BC SPCA >
Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2026 Castanet.net