Salmon Arm News  

Sicamous families invited to Family Halloween Party on Oct. 26

Family friendly spooky fun

Luc Rempel - Oct 22, 2025 / 7:00 pm | Story: 579430

The District of Sicamous is hosting a Halloween event for families this weekend, including a costume contest.

The Family Halloween Party will take place on Sunday, Oct. 26, at the Red Barn Arts Centre from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will feature crafts, games, dancing and costume fun for kids of all ages.

There will be activities and costume judging taking place throughout the event.

Admission to the event is free, and everyone is welcome to participate.

