Salmon Arm's giant treble clef wins 2025 Great Canadian Landmark Contest

Local landmark wins big

Photo: Luc Rempel Salmon Arm's giant treble clef has officially won the 2025 Great Canadian Landmark contest.

Salmon Arm’s iconic giant treble clef has officially been named Canada’s best local landmark of the year, winning Municipal World Magazine’s 2025 Great Canadian Landmark Contest.

The treble clef’s big win was announced on Oct. 18 at the 31st annual Communities in Bloom Symposium and Awards Gala in Stratford, Ont.

Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison acknowledged the win in a video message posted to social media.

“On behalf of the residents of Salmon Arm, we are so excited to accept the Municipal World magazine’s Great Canadian Landmark Contest victory today,” Harrison said.

“We know there's many great landmarks across our country, so we feel very humbled to be voted the number one landmark in the country for this year, and we graciously accept.”

The 45-foot-tall treble clef sculpture features the opening bar of O Canada, and Harrison said he thinks this patriotic touch is part of what inspired people to vote for Salmon Arm’s landmark over the others in the contest.

“I think one of the reasons this is so appealing to people is because presently, we are very nationalistic, and we're thinking about our country,” he said.

Salmon Arm’s iconic landmark received 1,453 votes out of a total of 2,729 votes cast, putting the treble clef far ahead of the other landmarks in the running.

The Nikkei Internment Memorial Centre in New Denver, B.C., took home second place with 387 votes, and the Wawa Goose from Wawa, Ont. placed third with 211 votes.

Prince George's iconic Mr. PG landmark won the inaugural Great Canadian Landmark contest in 2024.