Salmon Arm mayor upset by poor condition of Trans-Canada Highway through downtown

'Dangerous' ruts on highway

Photo: Luc Rempel Deep ruts in the Trans-Canada Highway at the intersection with 4 Street SE

Mayor Alan Harrison says he will take his concerns directly to the Minister of Transportation if the ministry doesn't take action to improve the condition of the Trans-Canada Highway through downtown Salmon Arm.

At the Oct. 14 Salmon Arm city council meeting, Harrison said he has tried to persuade the Ministry of Transportation and Transit to fix large ruts on Highway 1 at each major intersection in Salmon Arm's downtown core.

The highway through downtown Salmon Arm has deformed in a wave-like pattern that is bumpy when travelling north or south across the highway.

Harrison said when the city's department of engineering was assessing the damage, they found in some parts of the highway, the ruts were four inches deep.

“It's a series of speed bumps every time you cross at Shuswap or at Alexander or at Fourth. It's not acceptable,” the mayor said.

Concerns raised last year

Harrison said the city previously found success working with the Ministry of Transportation to fix a large number of potholes that had developed on Highway 1 in the west side of Salmon Arm. This happened after the city and ministry representatives met at the 2024 Union of British Columbia Municipalities convention to discuss concerns about the highway.

“There were 108 potholes on a 600-meter stretch and they fixed it,” Harrison said. “We thanked them for their quick action, and so that was appreciated.”

Harrison said he brought up the issue of the deep ruts on Highway 1 during that same meeting, but nothing was done to address it.

In May of this year, municipal staff followed up with the ministry, Harrison said. He understood ministry staff would conduct an assessment of the highway corridor in August, but the municipality hasn't heard back about the results.

At this year’s UBCM convention in September, the City of Salmon Arm was unable to get a meeting with the Ministry of Transportation, but Harrison said the city has renewed its discussions with MOTT staff.

Harrison said he has a meeting with the executive director for the Southern Interior this week, and promised to bring a report to the next city council meeting.

“If it does not get us to where we want to go, I will go directly to the minister,” Harrison said. “Because we have followed this process and it is taking too long.”

Coun. Kevin Flynn said he thinks the ruts are becoming a safety issue.

“I cross that highway a number of times a day, and it is absolutely horrendous how big those bumps are,” he said. “I think it's a significant safety issue, because people aren't getting through the light and getting impatient.”

The mayor's report on his conversation with Ministry of Transportation and Transit staff is expected at the next city council meeting on Monday, Oct. 27.