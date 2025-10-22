Salmon Arm News
Salmon Arm police say nothing can be done for man whose wallet was stolen from unlocked vehicle
Cops can't find stolen wallet
Photo: Castanet
FILE - An RCMP cruiser
Salmon Arm RCMP say there is nothing that can be done for a man who had his wallet stolen from his unlocked vehicle.
Police said they received a report on Sept. 20 from a man who said his wallet had been taken at about 11 a.m., while the vehicle was parked on Fifth Avenue SE.
“The complainant reported some cash, ID, and various bank and credit cards were stolen, all of which had been cancelled,” said Const. Andrew Hodges, Salmon Arm RCMP spokesperson.
“There were no witnesses or video to pursue the matter any further.”
Salmon Arm RCMP have said thefts from vehicles and thefts of vehicles are on the rise. Police are advising residents to avoid leaving any valuables in vehicles and to make sure vehicle doors are locked.
