Salmon Arm News
Salmon Arm Mounties catch woman driving erratically in Salmon Arm industrial park
Drunk driver from Manitoba
Photo: Castanet File Photo
Side view of an RCMP cruiser
A 32-year-old woman with Manitoba licence plates was caught driving drunk in Salmon Arm after police said they saw her driving erratically and in the wrong lane.
Mounties said officers on a proactive patrol on Sept. 26 saw a black Chevrolet Silverado with a Manitoba licence plate driving erratically and in the wrong lane on 48 Avenue SE.
“A traffic stop was conducted to assess driver sobriety, and an odour of alcohol was noted coming from the driver,” said Const. Andrew Hodges, Salmon Arm RCMP spokesperson.
“A breath demand was conducted with the 32-year-old female driver, who blew a fail and declined her right to a second test.”
Police issued the driver a 90-day driving prohibition and the Silverado was impounded for 30 days.
More Salmon Arm News
RECENT STORIES
- Grouse Mountain turns 100North Vancouver - 1:37 pm
- Is Canada going to the polls?Canada - 1:34 pm
- Truck stolen overnightSicamous - 1:31 pm
- Cracking down on drug use?Kamloops - 1:12 pm
- Sub maker signs steel dealBusiness - 12:56 pm
Real Estate
#13 - 3888 Gallaghers Pinnacle Way
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$879,900
more details
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$879,900
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Tonga Shuswap BC SPCA >
Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2026 Castanet.net