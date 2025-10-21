Salmon Arm News

Salmon Arm Mounties catch woman driving erratically in Salmon Arm industrial park

Drunk driver from Manitoba

Photo: Castanet File Photo Side view of an RCMP cruiser

A 32-year-old woman with Manitoba licence plates was caught driving drunk in Salmon Arm after police said they saw her driving erratically and in the wrong lane.

Mounties said officers on a proactive patrol on Sept. 26 saw a black Chevrolet Silverado with a Manitoba licence plate driving erratically and in the wrong lane on 48 Avenue SE.

“A traffic stop was conducted to assess driver sobriety, and an odour of alcohol was noted coming from the driver,” said Const. Andrew Hodges, Salmon Arm RCMP spokesperson.

“A breath demand was conducted with the 32-year-old female driver, who blew a fail and declined her right to a second test.”

Police issued the driver a 90-day driving prohibition and the Silverado was impounded for 30 days.