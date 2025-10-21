Salmon Arm News

Sicamous residents allowed to burn yard waste during two-week outdoor burning window

Allowed to burn yard waste

Photo: Pixabay.com Burning yard waste is permitted in Sicamous from now until Oct. 31.

Sicamous residents can burn excess yard waste during a special outdoor burning window.

In a statement on its website, the District of Sicamous said the outdoor burning of yard waste is permitted from now until Oct. 31.

Under the regulations of the Outdoor Burning Bylaw, the burning of yard waste is permitted during the last two weeks of October and first two weeks of April.

The district offered a reminder of some safety tips for those who take advantage of the window:

• Fires must not be more than one metre in diameter or over one metre in height and must be continuously supervised by a competent person

• All burn barrels must be equipped with a spark arrestor to prevent excess emission of sparks and ash

• To prevent excess smoke production start your fire with a clean, seasoned wood to ensure the fire is burning hot before adding small amounts of damp materials

Outdoor burning is subject to provincial fire regulations and restrictions.

For more information about outdoor burning in Sicamous, contact the fire chief by email or call bylaw enforcement at 250-833-6952.