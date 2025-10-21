Salmon Arm News

Expert says B.C. Interior should see healthy salmon run

Good year for local salmon

Photo: Brandon Deepwell Pacific Salmon Foundation Pink salmon in a river

An expert says it's looking like a good year to spot salmon returning to the B.C. Interior, but cautioned that a good year for some fish doesn't mean all populations fared well.

“There's never just one story for salmon. There's always a number of different stories overlapping,” said Jason Hwang, chief program officer and VP salmon at the Pacific Salmon Foundation.

The Pacific Salmon Foundation is a non-profit environmental organization dedicated to protecting these fish.

“A high level takeaway would be that there were a lot of good news stories for salmon this year and in general, the returns for most runs were in the range of good to very good," he said. "And there were not very many bad news stories out there.”

Hwang said it seems like ocean conditions were favourable for salmon that were at sea, and most salmon did not face any major problems on their migration home.

"While there were some wildfires, they were generally more localized this year, as opposed to some years when there's wildfires that are much more broadly spread around B.C.," he said.

While some B.C. Interior salmon fisheries are seeing great returns, Hwang said some populations fared better than others.

Fish populations were low in the Merritt area, including the Nicola and Coldwater flows. Hwang said this could be due in part to record-setting high temperatures in late summer.

“It looks like the salmon that were there were experiencing some stress, and there's a concern that the fish that made it, a lot of them, might die before they spawn," he said.

Fish returning to Salmon River and Bessette Creek near Salmon Arm would have dealt with similar issues.

Salmon success stories

Hwang said despite struggles in a few specific areas, many salmon populations across the province are seeing a pretty successful year.

The Stuart run, which is the first major sockeye run that comes up the Fraser, has seen major returns.

Hwang noted this fish population has been depressed for a couple of decades, and was challenged in recent years by the 2019 Big Bar landslide which blocked their path.

“In 2019 and 2020, the return for the early Stuart run was pretty much zero, because those that came back couldn't make it past that landslide,” he said, adding experts had hoped to see between 100,000 to 110,000 fish this year.

“The run was way bigger than anyone imagined. …Over 700,000 sockeye came back on that run.”

Hwang said the marked improvement in the salmon run was only possible thanks to cooperation from the federal, provincial and First Nations governments that helped solve the problem.

“There's been a huge payoff from the investments in salmon recovery and from the sacrifices that people made, backing off fishing and to allow that run to rebuild to numbers that I think even the most optimistic person wouldn't have expected,” he said.

Hwang said this kind of success story showcasing human intervention should encourage residents to think critically about how they can help take care of local waterways.

“We can control how well we look after streamside and lakeside areas and ideally leave natural vegetation and not develop in ways that negatively affect habitat," he said.

“We can affect things that pollute the water and when flows are really low, even small amounts of pollution can sometimes tip the balance for the survivability for salmon.”

Spotting salmon near you

The Pacific Salmon Foundation has launched a new interactive salmon spotting map to help people find a great spot to watch one of nature’s most incredible migrations.

The platform is a crowdsourced map of spots to observe the salmon return as submitted by local residents.

In the Interior, residents can see the chinook and sockeye runs in the Adams River in the North Shuswap from mid-September into October, with coho arriving later in the season.

Kokanee salmon will be returning to Coldstream Park near Vernon until mid-October. The fish will also be running in Hardy Falls Regional Park near Peachland.

Pink salmon will be in the Lower Seton spawning channel near Lillooet in the first few weeks of October, with coho arriving later.

The Pacific Salmon Foundation have also put together a state of salmon report to give interested readers a high level overview of how B.C.'s salmon populations are faring.